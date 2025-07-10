2 Juveniles Among Trio Busted For Carjacking Outside Restaurant: Washington Twp PD

At 11:16 p.m., three people were returning to their 2021 gray BMW MS when they were approached by two masked suspects in the PJ Whelihan’s parking lot at 425 Hurffville-Crosskeys Rd., Washington Township police said.

One suspect brandished an AR-15 rifle while the other displayed a black handgun, police said. The suspects threatened the victims and demanded the keys to the vehicle, fleeing northbound on Hurffville-Crosskeys Road, police said.

A girl, operating a blue Honda Civic later determined to be stolen out of Pennsylvania, aided in the suspects’ escape, police said. While fleeing, the Honda Civic crashed near the Wawa on Altair Drive, police said. Witnesses informed officers that the driver just fled the crash scene in the stolen BMW, police said.

One juvenile, a 16-year-old Turnersville boy was charged with armed carjacking, receiving stolen property, multiple weapons offenses and conspiracy to commit carjacking, police said.

The other juvenile, a 16-year-old Sicklerville girl was charged with armed carjacking, receiving stolen property, multiple weapons offenses and conspiracy to commit carjacking and liability to the conduct of another, police said.

Job Smith, a 19-year-old Turnersville resident, was charged with carjacking, receiving stolen property, multiple weapons offenses and conspiracy to commit carjacking, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington Township and receive free news updates.