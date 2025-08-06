Washington Township Man Sexually Assaulted 10-Year-Old: Prosecutor

On Sunday, July 27, the child said Gregory Rademacher committed multiple acts of sexual contact while he was visiting his residence, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Washington Township Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said.

The child said Rademacher showed him a sex toy, authorities said. A search of Rademacher's residence turned up numerous electronic devices that had child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

Rademacher is charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child- sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 18, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of child sexual abuse material and witness tampering, authorities said.

