At 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at Schooley's Mountain Road in Washington Township, police said. Officers located the vehicle involved in the theft and arrested a 54-year-old man from Maryland and a 38-year-old New York man, police said.

The duo were charged with burglary and theft, police said and were lodged in Morris County jail pending a court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington Township-Long Valley and receive free news updates.