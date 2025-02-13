Shannan Schwartzinger, Long Valley's 'Kona Ice Lady,' Dies Suddenly, 46

A Palmer Township resident, Schwartzinger was born in Morristown and grew up in Long Valley, graduating from West Morris Central High School, where she played lacrosse and field hockey, her obituary reads.

Schwartzinger ran her own Kona Ice Truck in Easton, keeping people cool during the summer. She was also a diehard New York Giants fan who enjoyed watching sunsets, listening to music and playing with the family dog, Chance, according to her obituary.

"Shannan was a selfless, loving and caring mother who adored her children," her obituary reads. "She was an amazing person with a good heart. Her smile was infectious, and she will be missed by many."

Schwartzinger is survived by her parents, Edward and Carol, her husband, Steven, her daughters, Megan and Madelyn, her brothers, Anthony and Lucas, and numerous other family and friends, according to her obituary.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. at Morello Funeral Home.

