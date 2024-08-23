Long Valley Native Michael Brown, 23, Was Set To Begin New Job At EY, Obituary Says

According to his obituary on the William Leber Funeral Home website, Michael graduated from West Morris Central High School before earning a degree from the University of Alabama. He was set to begin a new job at EY in Atlanta, GA.

He had checked off an item on a summer bucket list this year, hiking across national parks along the West Coast, camping out or sleeping on a friend's couch, Michael's obituary reads.

In tributes published to social media, loved ones remembered Michael as a reliable friend, one calling him "Mr. Fixit."

Michael is survived by his parents, Jeff and Sharon Brown; his sister, Meghan Brown, with whom he shared a special relationship and close bond; grandparents, Gregory and Mary Ellen Brown and Richard and Kay Eddy; along with a host of relatives, cherished friends, and loved ones.

Services were held at the William J. Leber Funeral Home and interment was private.

