$2K Reward Offered For Info On Tewksbury Shooting: Prosecutor

On Saturday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m., a person was flagged down by two men, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson and Tewksbury Township Chief of Police Timothy Hanft said.

The victim stopped and exited the vehicle to assist, when one of the males raised a gun and shot the victim’s vehicle, authorities said. The victim returned to their vehicle and fled the scene, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at (908)-788-1129 or the Tewksbury Township Police Department at (908)-439-2503.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington Township-Long Valley and receive free news updates.