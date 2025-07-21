Truck Hauling Pesticide Overturns On Route 78: Njsp

At 6:20 a.m., a tractor-trailer was traveling west on Route 78 when it lost directional control, causing it to run off the road, strike an exit sign and light pole and overturn, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The truck was hauling carbonate pesticide, Marchan said. Somerset County Hazmat and Warren Twp. Fire Department responded and unloaded the material, Marchan said.

Minor injuries were reported an the scene, and all lanes were closed and traffic diverted off Exit 36 for cleanup, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

