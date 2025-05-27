Multiple Canoes Overturn In Delaware River: Knowlton Twp Fire

At 1:53 p.m., numerous 911 calls in Monroe, Northampton and Warren Counties reported several boats overturned with people in the water without life jackets, Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company #1 said. Crews established a scene at the Kittatinny Point Boat Launch with one department launching two rescue boats, firefighters said.

A helicopter from New Jersey State Police and US Park Service Rangers assisted with the scene, and everyone trapped in the water was accounted for, firefighters said. A father who was out fishing with his son assisted on scene, firefighters said.

"The Delaware River in the Water Gap is extremely dangerous and can be deadly," firefighters said. "The river level is currently still high and very murky because of rain and runoff upriver. Life jackets are required if the river is at this stage. The calm surface does hide the huge boulders, the sharp drop-offs, swift currents, undertow currents, whirlpools, please give the river the respect it has proven many times it deserves."

