License Plate Reader Picks Up Warren Burglars' Getaway Car, 2 In Custody: Prosecutor

Jeremy Proleon-Carmen, 20, of Paterson, and Julio L. Ponce-Giannotti, 44, of Clifton, were taken into custody shortly after the burglary on Wednesday, April 30 in Warren Township, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Police were called around 10:07 a.m. for a burglary in progress on Briarwood Drive East, Warren Township, McDonald said. A caller reported that a man was entering the home through a basement window and also gave police a description of a getaway car.

Officers quickly responded and used Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) to locate a matching vehicle. Police said the car had a stolen New Jersey license plate and was traveling north near Liberty Corner Road.

According to McDonald, “The information was broadcasted to surrounding agencies and shortly thereafter, a Bernards Township patrol officer located the suspect vehicle and initiated a motor vehicle stop on Mount Airy Road in Bernards Township.”

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Burglary Unit and Warren Township Police responded and arrested both suspects at the scene.

Proleon-Carmen and Ponce-Giannotti are each charged with:

2nd-degree Burglary

2nd-degree Conspiracy to Commit Burglary

4th-degree Criminal Mischief

The suspects were booked into Somerset County Jail pending a Superior Court detention hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Burglary Task Force at (908) 231-7100, or report anonymously through the STOPit app using code SOMERSETNJ, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

