The crash happened at 6:08 p.m. on County Route 602 East at milepost 5.9 in East Amwell, Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said in a statement.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading west on CR 602, while a Toyota Tacoma was going east, police said. In the area of milepost 5.9, the motorcycle and pickup truck collided, causing the rider to be ejected.

The motorcyclist, identified as Gregory McGraw, of Ringoes, sustained fatal injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time, according to Lebron.

