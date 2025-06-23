Extreme Heat Warnings In Effect For 16 NJ Counties As Temps Near 110 Degrees

Forecasters say heat index values could reach up to 110 degrees, and overnight lows near 80 won’t provide much relief.

Counties under Extreme Heat Warnings through Tuesday or Wednesday include:

Bergen

Passaic

Essex

Union

Hudson

Mercer

Middlesex

Morris

Somerset

Hunterdon

Warren

Sussex

Atlantic

Cape May

Cumberland

Salem

Officials said the hottest periods will be Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24, with dangerous conditions lingering into Wednesday, June 25 for some areas.

Here's the forecast through Thursday (note that temps are likely to feel much hotter than they actually are):

On Monday, it will be hot and sunny with a high near 98 degrees.

Monday night will be clear with a low around 76 degrees.

On Tuesday, dangerously hot conditions will continue, with sunny skies and a high near 101 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 76 degrees.

On Wednesday, the day will start mostly sunny, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high temperature will be around 97 degrees.

Wednesday night brings a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers, with a low around 73 degrees.

On Thursday, skies will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms and a high near 90 degrees.

Thursday night, there is a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms, and the low will be around 68 degrees.

Health risks include:

Heat exhaustion

Heat stroke

Worsening of heart and lung conditions

Dehydration and fainting

Air-conditioned cooling centers are available, and residents without access to cool spaces are encouraged to call 211 for help.

“Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles,” the warning states. “Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

Safety Tips:

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors during the afternoon

Check on seniors and vulnerable neighbors

Wear light clothing

Avoid strenuous activity outdoors

An Air Quality Alert also remains in effect for Atlantic and Cape May counties, with ozone pollution levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

