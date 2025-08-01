Windows Broken At Historic Wall Twp Property: Police

Unknown individuals trespassed onto the property on the 2200 block of Marconi Road and broke 17 windows, also causing damage to a detached garage, Wall Township police said. The cost of the damage is estimated at $8,500.

“The historic officer quarters and surrounding buildings at Camp Evans are irreplaceable assets to the community,” police said. “Their unique construction and historical significance make repairs difficult and costly when they are damaged.”

Camp Evans was operated by the U.S. Army Signal Corps, becoming a hub to radar research, electronic warfare and space communications, helping the Allies win World War II.

Parts of the site are preserved as a National Historic Landmark.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 732-449-4500 ext. 1203.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wall Township and receive free news updates.