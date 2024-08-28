Wall Township Target Employee Tried To Take Upskirt Pics Of Shopper, Police Say

David Sutton, 20, was charged with invasion of privacy, obstruction of the administration of justice, and harassment, the Wall Township Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Target management called officers to the Route 35 store on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Sutton had been found pointing his cellphone up a female customer's skirt.

Sutton ran away when police arrived but he was chased down and arrested. The Lakewood man was released on a summons.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a similar incident should call Wall police at 732-449-4500, ext. 1190.

