Wall Township Target Employee Tried To Take Upskirt Pics Of Shopper, Police Say

An employee at the Target store in Wall Township was accused of trying to take pictures up a woman's skirt, authorities said.

A Target department store in Wall Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

David Sutton, 20, was charged with invasion of privacy, obstruction of the administration of justice, and harassment, the Wall Township Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Target management called officers to the Route 35 store on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Sutton had been found pointing his cellphone up a female customer's skirt.

Sutton ran away when police arrived but he was chased down and arrested. The Lakewood man was released on a summons.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a similar incident should call Wall police at 732-449-4500, ext. 1190.

