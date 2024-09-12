Wall Township Pulmonologist Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child Surrenders Medical License: AG

Cornelius Gallagher voluntarily released his medical license through a temporary court order on Monday, Sept. 9, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a news release on Thursday, Sept. 12.

According to the Andreozzi and Foote law firm, Gallagher was a pulmonologist for Shore Pulmonary. He also was previously associated with Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, and Ocean University Medical Center.

Gallagher was arrested in July 2023 after investigators said he started sexually abusing a child under 13 in 2004 and the abuse continued for more than ten years. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said his charges aren't connected with any former patients.

Gallagher was indicted in July on two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of third-degree child endangerment (possession of child pornography).

"The sexual exploitation of a child, as is alleged here, is one of the most heinous crimes that can be committed," Platkin said in a statement. "When a physician is facing these types of charges, the action taken by the [state Board of Medical Examiners] is not only appropriate but necessary.

"Until these charges are resolved, public protection demands that he remain out of practice and have no contact with patients."

Gallagher is on leave from any hospital he worked for and wasn't practicing medicine. The court order blocks Gallagher from contact with patients, giving medical care, and issuing prescriptions.

Gallagher is also barred from entering his medical practice when it's open, overseeing how medicine is practiced, testifying as an expert witness, or serving as a consultant.

"The alleged conduct of this doctor, if proven, would demonstrate a callous victimization of a vulnerable child that violates the most basic standards to which we hold medical professionals," said Cari Fais, Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. "We thank the board for securing the surrender of this doctor’s license in the face of these criminal charges."

The order also said Gallagher can't charge or receive any money from services given by other professionals. He can collect from services he gave before the order was filed.

The surrender of Gallagher's license will last "pending the resolution of the criminal matter and until further order" by the state medical board.

