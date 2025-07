The puppies were “filthy, dehydrated and so frightened to be out there all alone,” the Monmouth County SPCA said.

After being seen by a veterinarian, the puppies are now at the SPCA “sleeping with full bellies on comfy bedding and will get the best care possible!”

Anyone with information is asked to call the cruelty hotline at 877-898-7297 or email info@monmouthcountyspca.org .

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wall Township and receive free news updates.