NJ Man Robbed 7-Eleven At Gunpoint, Arrested After Pursuit: Wall Twp PD

At 9:30 a.m., Ocean Township police alerted officers of an armed robbery and stolen vehicle incident at a 7-Eleven, Wall Township police said. Anthony Bowe, the suspect, was believed to be in Wall Township, police said.

Officers observed a stolen vehicle parked in the lot of a local business at Route 138 and Allenwood Road and saw a man matching Bowe’s description, police said.

As an officer attempted to make contact, Bowe entered the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

Officers initiated a pursuit, which proceeded eastbound on Route 138 and then northbound on Route 35 into Ocean Township, police said.

The pursuit ended at Deal Road and Logan Road when Bowe was involved in a minor vehicle crash, police said. Bowe was taken into custody, police said.

Bowe was charged with armed robbery, vehicle theft, resisting arrest, eluding, receiving stolen property, obstruction and multiple motor vehicle violations, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wall Township and receive free news updates.