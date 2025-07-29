Man Snatched Rolex During Facebook Marketplace Meetup: Wall Twp Police

On Tuesday, June 3, at 8:34 p.m., officers responded to Starbucks on 1919 Route 35 after a witness observed two men in a foot pursuit, Wall Township police said. A man told police he had arranged a meeting via Facebook Marketplace to sell a Rolex watch, police said. After Matthew Nolfi was handed the watch in a bag, he fled on foot, police said.

A search warrant was executed at Nolfi's residence in Spring Lakes on Monday where the stolen Rolex was located along with a large quantity of LSD, police said.

Nolfi was charged with theft, hindering, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of LSD, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a fraudulent government ID, police said.

He is currently being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing, police said.

