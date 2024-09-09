Eatontown Man Stabbed VA Man During Fight Over Cellphone At Wall Township Motel: Police

Geraldo Voglino, 37, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 8, the Wall Township Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the stabbing report at the Economy Inn on Route 35 at around 3:30 p.m.

Police found the 50-year-old man from Hampton, VA, with multiple stab wounds to his stomach and back. He was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators said Voglino and the victim were fighting about a cellphone when Voglino stabbed him several times with a knife. Voglino left the motel immediately after the stabbing.

Voglino was arrested at a residence on Barker Avenue in Shrewsbury at around 8:30 p.m. State troopers, along with police from Eatontown and West Long Branch, helped search for him.

Voglino was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree burglary with a weapon, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (knife). He was held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution to await court appearances.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call Wall police at 732-449-4500, ext. 1195.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wall Township and receive free news updates.