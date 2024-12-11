'Dangerous' Thieves Steal Porsche, Gun In Wall Township Home Break-In: Police

The burglary happened on River Road at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Wall Township Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators said the trio broke into the home by forcing open a window while the homeowners were asleep. The suspects stayed at the property for about 20 minutes, taking keys to several vehicles, a gun, and a white Porsche.

Wall police shared a Ring doorbell video of the suspects breaking into the home. Two people wearing hoods and dressed in all black approached the front step and opened the door after about 15 seconds.

The suspects left in two vehicles: a white SUV and the stolen Porsche. Police believed the SUV traveled along Fawn Path and then north on River Road, while the Porsche was driven south on River Road toward Route 70.

The stolen Porsche was later seen in Newark at around 2:19 a.m.

Police said the suspects were considered armed and dangerous. Neighbors in the River Road area were asked to check their security cameras for any footage of a white SUV or white Porsche between midnight and 2:00 a.m.

Anyone with information should call Wall police at 732-449-4500, ext. 1192.

