Car Crashes Into Route 71 CVS: Police

At 10 p.m., a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 71 experienced uncontrollable acceleration, Wall Township police said. The car rear-ended a second vehicle before sideswiping a vehicle traveling southbound and crashing into CVS, police said.

The driver of the third vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

First responders were on scene and the Wall Township Building Department deemed the CVS safe, police said. New Jersey Natural Gas also addressed damaged equipment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

