Bridge Over Manasquan River In Wall Township Closed For Emergency Repairs

The bridge on Allenwood-Lakewood Road over the Manasquan River in Wall Township was shut down to traffic on Thursday, Aug. 29, according to a Monmouth County news release. Bridge W-3 is located near Robert L. Brice Memorial Park and about a half-mile south of Atlantic Avenue in Allenwood.

The county said a routine inspection uncovered problems with the bridge deck and engineers are evaluating how to quickly and safely reopen it.

"Monmouth County is committed to the safety of our residents and drivers so we implore those driving in the area to follow the detours that have been established by the [county] Department of Public Works and Engineering," county commissioner Thomas Arnone said in a statement.

According to the National Bridge Inventory, the bridge was built in 1900, reconstructed in 1992, and rated in "fair" condition during a 2023 inspection.

