PA Man Arrested For Voorhees Bank Robbery: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old Bucks County man was arrested and charged with robbing a bank in Voorhees, authorities announced Monday, July 7.

 Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

On Friday, June 27, at 11:45 a.m., police responded to the Bank of Princeton at 133 Route 73 after a man, later identified as Phu Nguygen, passed a demand note to the teller and reportedly showed that he had a firearm in his waistband, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Voorhees Township Police Chief Louis Bordi said.

Nguygen received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area, authorities said.

He was taken into custody on Thursday, July 3 by the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force New York/New Jersey – Camden Division and U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force – Philadelphia Division, authorities said. He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, pending extradition to New Jersey, authorities said.

Nguygen, a Fairless Hills resident, was charged with robbery and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said.

