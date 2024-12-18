Masked Suspects Escape With Cash In Voorhees Bank Heist, Prosecutors Say

The robbery happened at the PNC Bank on Haddonfield-Berlin Road on Tuesday, Dec. 17, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said in a news release.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects entering the bank at around 10:22 a.m. One suspect aimed a handgun at a bank employee, while the other approached a teller.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. The suspects escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to photos of the suspects, one man was wearing a red sweatsuit, sunglasses, a blue-and-gray winter hat, and black-and-white sneakers. The other man wore a light gray Champion hoodie, khaki work pants and boots, and a black winter hat.

The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-365-3246, the Voorhees Township Police Department at 856-882-1109, or the FBI at 856-857-2532.

Online tips can also be submitted anonymously at CAMDEN.TIPS.

