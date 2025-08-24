Wrong-Way Crash Kills 72-Year-Old Vineland Man, Cops Say

Officers responded at 6:50 a.m. to East Landis Avenue and Main Road for reports of a crash with life-threatening injuries, according to the Vineland Police Department.

Investigators said a red 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by Chao J. Lu, 51, of Vineland, was traveling westbound on East Landis Avenue when it crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound beige 2017 Honda CRV driven by Efrain DeLatorre-Valdesp, 72, of Vineland.

DeLatorre was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Lu was taken to Inspira Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while his passenger, 54, of Vineland, was transported to Cooper University Hospital for further medical treatment.

The Vineland Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Anthony Capelli at 856-691-4111 ext. 4350 and reference case number 25-40315.

