Vineland Man Gets Life For Fatally Shooting Victim In Head: Prosecutors

Marese Washington Jr., 31, was convicted last October of murder in the first degree, and aggravated assault, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

On Friday, July 24, 2020, State police responded to a car crash and found 26-year-old Kesean Bey shot in the head in the driver's seat of his vehicle.

Investigators used surveillance video, ballistic evidence, and cellphone location data to arrest Washington a month late, Webb-McRae said.. Bey died from his injuries on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

