Vineland Man Convicted Of Punching, Groping Woman: Prosecutor

Thomas Reevey was convicted of aggravated assault, attempted aggravated sexual contact and criminal restraint following a seven-day jury trial, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, Reevey followed the woman from Walter Rand Transportation Center to the 500 block of Lawrence Street, MacAulay said. Reevey punched the woman in the face, grabbed her by the hair, dragged her along the sidewalk, ripped the crotch of her shorts and groped her, MacAulay said.

The woman was able to escape after a passerby intervened, MacAulay said. Reevey was arrested three days later in Camden, wearing the same clothing he wore during the assault, MacAulay said.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in August, MacAulay said.

