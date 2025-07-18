Vineland Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing: Prosecutor

At 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 14, Vineland police responded to 771 South East Ave. and found Ronald Shields, 67, with numerous stab wounds, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Shields was airlifted to an Atlantic City hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after, Webb-McRae said.

Jayron Thomas was located a short distance away from the scene and charged with murder, multiple weapons offenses and tampering with evidence, Webb-McRae said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Vineland and receive free news updates.