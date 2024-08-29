Overcast 77°

SHARE

Vineland Man Admits To Having 500+ Pictures Of Child Porn, Feds Say

A Vineland man admitted to having child pornography after investigators seized more than a dozen of his devices, authorities said.

Computer

Computer

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Raymond Stickelman, 38, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 28 to possession of child pornography, New Jersey's U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a news release.

According to court documents and statements, police executed a search warrant at Stickelman's home in November 2021. 

Investigators found an electronic storage device with more than 500 files containing pictures of child sexual abuse. Police seized 16 devices, including flash drives, SD cards, cellphones, a laptop, and a digital camera.

Stickelman faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He was scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

After his plea, Stickelman was released on a $100,000 bond.

to follow Daily Voice Vineland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE