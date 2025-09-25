Surrogacy Controversy: Vineland Catholic School Puts Teacher On Paid Leave, Report Says

Jadira Bonilla, a teacher at St. Mary's School, is 25 weeks pregnant with a baby girl, according to an interview with CBS Philadelphia.

Bonilla told Principal Steven Hogan about the surrogacy 10 days ago and was subsequently pulled into a meeting with the Diocese of Camden, according to NJ.com and CBS. Bonilla told the outlets that the Diocese found she was “possibly” in violation of her contract. She has been placed on paid leave until further notice while the matter is investigated.

The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled in 2023 that religious institutions are exempt from the state’s anti-discrimination laws when employment decisions are based on the tenets of their faith. The ruling came when Victoria Crisitello, an unmarried art teacher at St. Theresa School in Kenilworth, was fired in 2014, when she revealed she was pregnant.

The school said it violated its code of ethics requiring staff to follow Catholic teachings. Cristiello sued under the state’s Law Against Discrimination, but the Supreme Court ultimately upheld her termination, finding the school acted within its rights under the “religious tenets” exception

Bonilla, who has two children of her own, said she did not expect a problem because she previously served as a surrogate while working at a Catholic school in Philadelphia. Her faculty webpage has since been removed from the school’s website, CBS News reported.

In a statement to CBS, Hogan said: “We certainly understand Mrs. Bonilla’s concern. It has been our hope to meet with her to help her fully understand the Catholic Church’s teaching on surrogacy, but that has not happened as of yet.”

In 2024, Pope Francis called for a worldwide ban on surrogacy, arguing that the women who carry the babies are being exploited, as reported by NPR.

