The incidents were reported during the morning of Monday, Sept. 29, as children were walking to school in the area of Veteran’s Memorial Middle School, according to the Vineland Police Department. Police said three initial incidents involved four victims, including two juveniles, and further investigation uncovered additional incidents and possible victims.

Authorities identified the suspect as Rogelio Vega, 33, of Vineland, following an investigation by the Patrol Division, Juvenile Unit, and Detective Bureau. Police also located the vehicle used during the incidents.

Vega has been charged with multiple offenses, including: two counts of luring and enticing a juvenile, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts of criminal sexual contact, as well as weapons charges, according to police.

He remains in the Cumberland County Jail.

“The Vineland Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community, particularly our children, and appreciates the public’s cooperation in this matter,” the department said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Milosh at (856) 691-4111, Ext. 4322, or submit an anonymous tip at vpd.tips (Reference VPD Case #46710-2025).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Vineland and receive free news updates.