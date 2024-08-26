Motorcycle, ATV Drivers Killed In Rear-End Crash In Vineland: Police

Vincent Hogan Jr., 31, and Daniel Teapila-Portillo, 26, died in the crash, the Vineland Police Department said in a news release on Monday, Aug. 26.

Officers responded to the wreck near the intersection of Panther Road and Rita Avenue at around 10:24 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24

Investigators said Hogan was riding a 2023 Honda CBR 1000 south on Panther Road when his motorcycle rear-ended Teapila-Portillo on a 2005 Yamaha ATV. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Vineland police at 856-691-4111, ext. 4942.

