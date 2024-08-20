Fair 66°

Millville Teen Killed When Street Bike Crashes Into SUV In Vineland, Police Say

A Millville teen was killed when his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Vineland, authorities said.

The intersection of&nbsp;South Lincoln Avenue and South Brewster Road in Vineland, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Thomas Gauntt IV, 16, died in the crash on Monday, Aug. 19, the Vineland Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the wreck near the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and South Brewster Road at 11:37 p.m.

Investigators said a 33-year-old Vineland woman was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue north on South Lincoln and tried to make a left turn onto South Brewster. Gauntt struck the front of her SUV while riding a Honda street bike.

Gauntt was pronounced dead at the scene and the Nissan driver wasn't injured. No charges have been filed and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Vineland police at 856-691-4111, ext. 4942.

