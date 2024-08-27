Man Shoots, Kills Ex-Girlfriend In Vineland Murder-Suicide: Prosecutors

The 21-year-old woman identified as "M.R." and the 22-year-old man identified as "J.C.S." died in the shooting on Monday, Aug. 26, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.

Vineland police responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Roosevelt Boulevard at around 6:03 p.m. Officers found the man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man and woman were airlifted to Cooper University Hospital. They were pronounced dead at the Camden hospital.

Investigators said the man shot the woman before he shot himself. The two weren't married but were previously in a relationship.

The man and woman's names weren't released because of "privacy prohibitions" on instances of domestic violence.

The county major crimes unit and Vineland Police Department were investigating the incident.

