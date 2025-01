Christopher Bonner was convicted in August of sexually assaulting two children who were under the age of 13 between 1993 and 2002, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said. The two children were related to Bonner, authorities said.

Bonner was sentenced to 17 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault and eight years in prison on an additional conviction for sexual assault, authorities said.

