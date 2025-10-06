Fair 77°

Leonardo Medero Committed Lewd Acts At NJ Beach: Police

A 44-year-old Vineland man was arrested and charged after he a committed a lewd act while naked on the beach, authorities announced Monday, Oct. 6.

Lower Township police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Lower Township PD
Sam Barron

In August, a woman said she encountered a man, later identified as Leonardo Medero, at Higbee Beach, Lower Township police said. Medero was nude and committed a lewd act, police said.

Days later, two victims reported a similar incident involving a male, committing a lewd act, that had occurred while they were at Higbee Beach, police said. The description given in both of these incidents were similar, with all the victims seemingly describing Medero, police said.

Medero was charged with multiple counts of lewdness, police said. 

