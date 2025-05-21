Heroin, Cocaine, Baseball Bat With Barb Wire: Two Vineland Residents Busted In AC

At 7:45 p.m., a license plate reader was triggered In Atlantic City indicating the registered owner of a vehicle had active warrants for his arrest, Atlantic City police said.

A traffic stop was conducted and Clarence Shambry, a 44-year-old Vineland resident, was taken into custody for the warrants, police said.

Shambry was in possession of 650 individual bags of heroin, police said. During a search of the vehicle, officers located more than 201 grams of cocaine, 289 grams of marijuana, more than 161 grams of MDMA, more than 14 grams of unpackaged heroin, nine grams of Tramadol, drug paraphernalia used in the possession and distribution of narcotics, and a wooden baseball bat with barbed wire covering it, police said.

The driver, Shanera Phillips, a 30-year-old Vineland resident was also arrested on an active warrant, police said.

Shambry and Phillips were charged with maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility, four counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, five counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of CDS paraphernalia and money laundering, police said.

Shambry was also hit with additional weapons charges, police said.

