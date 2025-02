At 6:27 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 1200 block of Ashwood Court for a shooting and found the victim with a single gunshot wound, Vineland police said.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his injury and listed in stable condition, police said. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival, police said.

