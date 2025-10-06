A fundraiser has been set up for the Bartlett family after the 4-year-old was airlifted to Cooper Hospital. He remains in stable but critical condition in the pediatric intensive care unit, according to the fundraiser.

"We would love to bless the Bartlett family by helping with some of their projected medical expenses which will result from the helicopter ride and ICU stay," Josiah Mastro, who organized the fundraiser said. "Please pray for Gideons continued healing and strength for the Bartlett family during this time."

Gideon was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup while he was riding a pedal toy vehicle in the roadway at Malaga Campground, Vineland police said. The crash remains investigation and no charges have been filed, police said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

