At 6:50 a.m., officers responded to East Landis Avenue and Main Road after a red 2016 Toyota Highlander traveling westbound crossed the centerline and struck a beige 2017 Honda CRV traveling eastbound, Vineland police said.

Efrain DeLatorre-Valdesp, the driver of the Honda CRV was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were both transferred to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

