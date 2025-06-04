Fair 65°

SHARE

Deptford Man Killed In Vineland Crash: Police

A 70-year-old Deptford man was killed in a two-car crash in Vineland on Thursday, May 29, authorities said.

Vineland police

Vineland police

 Photo Credit: VINELAND PD
Sam Barron

At 6:03 p.m., officers responded to Hance Bridge Road at the intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue after a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck,  traveling northbound on Hance Bridge Road, struck a 2023 red Ford Maverick that failed to stop at the stop sign on Pennsylvania Avenue while traveling eastbound, Vineland police said.

Calvin Harrje, the driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Dodge was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Vineland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE