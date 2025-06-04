Deptford Man Killed In Vineland Crash: Police

At 6:03 p.m., officers responded to Hance Bridge Road at the intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue after a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck, traveling northbound on Hance Bridge Road, struck a 2023 red Ford Maverick that failed to stop at the stop sign on Pennsylvania Avenue while traveling eastbound, Vineland police said.

Calvin Harrje, the driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Dodge was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

