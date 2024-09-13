Corrections Officer From Millville, 9-Year-Old Killed In Vineland Crash: Police

Addiel Ortiz, 31, and a nine-year-old identified by the initials E.B. died on Thursday, Sept. 12, the Vineland Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the crash on Maple Avenue near Becker Drive at around 5:53 p.m.

Investigators said Ortiz was riding a Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle east on Maple. A 2019 Chevrolet Traverse was heading west on Maple and turned left into the Joseph E. Romano Sports Complex when it was struck by the motorcycle.

Ortiz and the boy in the SUV's back seat were pronounced dead at the scene. The 42-year-old Ocean View woman driving the Chevrolet wasn't injured.

A GoFundMe page said Ortiz was a corrections officer at Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township. He previously worked for the now-closed Southern State Correctional Facility and had been an officer since June 2014.

Ortiz was engaged and had four children. He also coached youth football for the Vineland Blitz for four years.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $20,700 from at least 225 donations as of Friday, Sept. 13.

Anyone with any information about the crash should call Vineland police at 856-691-4111, ext. 4698.

