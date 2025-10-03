Police responded around 4 a.m. Friday, Oct. 3, to a report of a possible homicide on Union Road, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. There, they found Christina Asselta, 38, dead with multiple stab wounds, the prosecutor said.

Despite immediate efforts to render medical aid, Asselta was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to McRae.

A joint investigation between the Vineland Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office led to the identification and arrest of a 17-year-old suspect who knew the victim, authorities said.

The juvenile was taken into custody at the scene without incident and charged with murder (purposeful), murder (knowing), unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the prosecutor’s office said.

Authorities believe the killing was an isolated incident and said there is no ongoing threat to the community. It was not clear how the two knew each other.

Anyone with information related to the case may contact Vineland Police Detective Glenn Capazzi at (856) 691-4111 ext. 4139 or Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Scola at (856) 453-0486 ext. 11169.

