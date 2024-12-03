Whale Washes Up On Sunset Beach In Lower Township

The incident was first reported around 3 p.m. on Sunset Beach along the 500 block of Sunset Boulevard.

There was no immediate word on the size of the whale or if it was still alive at the time of discovery.

Crews with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center were en route to the scene to assess the situation, officials said.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center for more information. Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Villas-Lower Township and receive free news updates.