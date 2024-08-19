The Middle Thorofare Bridge in Lower Township was closed to drivers, walkers, and bicyclists, the Cape May County government said in a news alert on Sunday, Aug. 18. The bridge connects Diamond Beach to Cape May.

There was a "total failure" of the drive shaft motor used to open the bridge at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

"The bridge electrical engineers performed many tests, concluding that the motor was inoperable and irreparable," the county said. "The bridge commission is currently reviewing all options available both nationally and globally to source this highly specialized motor with the goal of replacement as soon as possible, with the best-case scenario is it taking many weeks."

The bridge will remain upright while it's closed to allow boats to pass underneath it. Businesses on each side of the bridge will remain open during the closure.

The bridge is also used by beachgoers heading to the Wildwoods from the southern end of the Garden State Parkway.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Villas-Lower Township and receive free news updates.