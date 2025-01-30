Drug Raid: Crack Cocaine, $3K Seized From Cape May Pair, Prosecutor Says

Kevin Powell, 49, and Elizabeth Powell, 47, both Lower Township residents were taken into custody after the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Lower Township Police Department and the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team conducted a search warrant, the Cape May Prosecutor's Office said.

The search turned up crack cocaine, numerous prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and $3,754 in cash, authorities said.

Powell was charged with distribution and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest, conspiracy and refusal to submit to fingerprints, authorities said.

Singh was charged with distribution and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, authorities said.

They face between three and five years imprisonment if convicted, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Villas-Lower Township and receive free news updates.