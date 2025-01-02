Verona Massage Therapist Groped Female Client: NJ AG

Peter Petrovic is permanently barred from working as a massage therapist in New Jersey under an agreement he entered into to resolve the allegations that occurred in Verona in 2020, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs said.

The woman said during the July 2020 session, Petrovic inappropriately touched her while she lay on a massage table unclothed with a blanket over her, authorities said. The woman had been receiving treatment for chronic pain management, authorities said.

Following an investigation into her allegations, the state filed a complaint with the New Jersey Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy seeking to revoke Petrovic’s license, authorities said.

Under the terms contained in the final consent order, Petrovic must immediately cease and desist from holding himself out as a massage and bodywork therapist and refrain from practice in New Jersey, authorities said. He also must immediately cease and desist all client contact in any location, and is prohibited from charging, receiving, or sharing in any fee for massage or bodywork services rendered by others, authorities said.

