DWI Driver Crashed Into NJ Transit Bus, Two Injured: Verona Police (Video)

On Friday, July 25 at 1 p.m., officers responded to a multi-car crash at 880 Bloomfield Ave. after a gray Madza sedan crashed into an NJ Transit Bus while it was stopped at a traffic light , causing another car, a blue Acura MDX to be involved in the collision, Verona police said.

The driver of the Acura and a juvenile passenger sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The operator of the Mazda was charged with driving while intoxicated and assault by auto, police said. She was not identified by police. There were no injuries on the bus, police said.

