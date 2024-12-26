Partly Cloudy 34°

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Verona After Water Main Break: Township

A water main break has caused the Township of Verona to issue a boil water advisory on Thursday, Dec. 26, authorities said.

A water main break in Verona

 Photo Credit: Verona Police Facebook
The water main break occurred this morning, Verona police said. Verona Department of Public Works, police, fire and the Office of Emergency Management are actively working on the situation, the township said.

"You may experience periods of no service, low pressure and discolored water,"  the township warned.

A boil water advisory means any water that will be used for cleaning, human or pet consumption should be boiled and cooled first, the township said. Residents should refrain from swallowing water when showering or bathing, the township said.

