Boil Water Advisory Issued For Verona After Water Main Break: Township

The water main break occurred this morning, Verona police said. Verona Department of Public Works, police, fire and the Office of Emergency Management are actively working on the situation, the township said.

"You may experience periods of no service, low pressure and discolored water," the township warned.

A boil water advisory means any water that will be used for cleaning, human or pet consumption should be boiled and cooled first, the township said. Residents should refrain from swallowing water when showering or bathing, the township said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Verona and receive free news updates.