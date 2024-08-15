Margate Driver, 91, Struck Pedestrian At Longport Intersection: Police

The crash happened at the intersection of Atlantic and 27th avenues at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, the Longport Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators said the 91-year-old Margate woman was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz on South 27th Avenue. She was turning east onto Atlantic Avenue when she struck a 53-year-old Linwood woman.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene before she was brought to a nearby hospital.

"Drivers are reminded to exercise caution in high pedestrian traffic areas like crosswalks to ensure the safety of all individuals on the road," the police department said in its release.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

