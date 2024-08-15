°

SHARE

Margate Driver, 91, Struck Pedestrian At Longport Intersection: Police

An elderly driver hit a pedestrian at an intersection in Longport, authorities said.

Atlantic Avenue near the intersection with South 26th Avenue in Longport, NJ.

Atlantic Avenue near the intersection with South 26th Avenue in Longport, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened at the intersection of Atlantic and 27th avenues at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, the Longport Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators said the 91-year-old Margate woman was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz on South 27th Avenue. She was turning east onto Atlantic Avenue when she struck a 53-year-old Linwood woman.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene before she was brought to a nearby hospital. 

"Drivers are reminded to exercise caution in high pedestrian traffic areas like crosswalks to ensure the safety of all individuals on the road," the police department said in its release.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

to follow Daily Voice Ventnor-Margate and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE