On Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., Gino Garofalo struck Alisha Cottman, a 40-year-old Atlantic City resident, while driving on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Garofalo fled the scene while Cottman was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries, authorities said.

Born in Atlantic City, Cottman was remembered as someone who lived life to the fullest, enjoying shopping and spending time on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, according to her obituary at the Greendige Funeral Homes website.

Cottman worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Pleasantville and attended Community Baptist Church in Pleasantville, her obituary reads.

She is survived by her father, Kevin, her siblings, Kevin, Devin, Thomas and Kevonnah, and numerous other family members and friends, according to her obituary.

Garofalo is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, authorities said.

To view Cottman's obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ventnor-Margate and receive free news updates.